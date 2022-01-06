Azerbaijan sets maximum allowed prices for flour and bread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan has set maximum allowed local prices on flour and bread, Trend reports with reference to the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market held the negotiations with several big importers of milling wheat, as well as flour and bread producers, controlled this process to prevent price increase.

Thus, the wholesale price for a 50-kilogram bag of flour was set at 35.9 manat ($21.1), the retail price for 500-gram traditional (round) bread – 0.50 qepik (0.30 cents), 650-gram traditional (round) bread – 0.65 qepik (0.38 cents).

Will be updated