Foundation of new road bridge across Astarachay River laid between Iran and Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 17:33)
ASTARA, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
Trend:
The foundation of a new road bridge across the Astarachay River has been laid between Iran and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi and representatives of the Azerbaijani and Iranian delegations attended the ceremony.
The bridge will be put into operation till late 2022.
It was necessary to build a new bridge for cars on the territory of the Astara (Azerbaijan) - Astara (Iran) checkpoint due to the expiration of the service life and the unsuitability of the existing bridge across the Astarachay River.
Footage of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arriving in Fuzuli International Airport published (PHOTO)
