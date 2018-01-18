Armenia repeatedly attempts blame for its non-combat losses on Azerbaijan

18 January 2018 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has dismissed a report on the Armenian serviceman who got wounded as a result of fire by the Azerbaijani side.

The ministry told Trend that this information disseminated by the Armenian media is completely wrong.

Armenian websites reported that Armenian soldier Adibek Mikoyan (b. 1987), was wounded by Azerbaijani side.

“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces fully comply with the ceasefire regime. This incident, which happened as a result of arbitrariness and disobedience in the Armenian army, is presented in this form for the purpose of hiding the reality from the Armenian public,” said the ministry.

“This is not the first case when the Armenian military leadership is attempting to put the blame for the non-combat losses in its army on the Azerbaijani side,” noted the ministry.

However, if an objective investigation is carried out, it will be clear to the Armenian public which Armenian soldier opened fire, added the ministry.

