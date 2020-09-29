Defense Ministry: Territory of Dashkesan district is under fire from Armenian territory
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29
Trend:
Armenia resorted to another provocation, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.
Starting from 07:30 (GMT +4) on September 29, the territory of the Dashkesan district of Azerbaijan has been subjected to artillery fire from the territory of the Vardenis district of Armenia.
Adequate measures will be taken by the Azerbaijani army.
