Karabakh may become most profitable region of Azerbaijan - Russian analyst (Interview)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 January 2021 14:42 (UTC+04:00)
Karabakh may become most profitable region of Azerbaijan - Russian analyst (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Russian historian, political analyst, professor Oleg Kuznetsov spoke to Trend regarding the role of liberation of Azerbaijan’s ancestral lands by the Azerbaijani army in the Second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days.

Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan liberated its lands from Armenian occupation.

- In your opinion, what is the significance of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War for the development of the country and expanding of its cooperation with other countries?

- I think that the victory in the war with Armenia is primarily important for Azerbaijan as a powerful factor in civil mobilization. Today, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis are ready to invest to restore their ancestral villages in the territories liberated from the occupation, to bring foreign investments to Azerbaijan in order to revive the lands previously seized and ravaged by the Armenians.

From November 18 to December 23, I had visited in Azerbaijan, went to Karabakh, and eye-witnessed all that abomination of desolation when entire cities were dismantled for building materials that were sold to Iran. I’m more than sure that half of the new buildings in the northern provinces of Iran are made of Azerbaijani-made sawn stone and provided with Azerbaijani-made windows, window sills, doors, pipes, water heaters and even furniture.

In Moscow and other cities of Russia, I often have to talk with Russian businessmen who are refugees from Aghdam, Fuzuli and other formerly occupied Azerbaijani districts, whose business has a multimillion turnover both in rubles and US dollars and all of them are ready to rebuild at least their parental home and entire villages, asking me to discuss possibility of realizing such plans with the Azerbaijani authorities. The victory over Armenia provoked the readiness of a significant inflow of foreign investments from the Azerbaijani diaspora and its business partners from all over the world.

The second most important result of the victory in the war with Armenia is the consolidation of civil society in your country. After November 10, 2020, it has become trendy to be a citizen of Azerbaijan, and not an Azerbaijani as such. The important is the spirit of personal political belonging to the victorious country rather than ethnic identification, and I’m more than sure that most of those Azerbaijani citizens who planned to emigrate in search of a better socio-economic life now will decide to link their lives with their historical homeland in order to work for its development and prosperity.

The victory in the war will reduce the outflow of human resources and capital from Azerbaijan, since domestic investments will clearly be more attractive for the country's citizens than foreign ones, and this will be conditioned not only by the expectation of economic benefits, but also by the feelings of patriotism and citizenship, which are now very strong among the population of Azerbaijan.

- what potential you think the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have?

- Unfortunately, I’m not an economist, to professionally answer this question. I only get information about this from the media and personal communication with the residents of Karabakh who were forced to leave their homes 30 years ago. I’m aware of the high agricultural potential of Karabakh in the spheres of gardening, viticulture, plant growing, and animal husbandry. Agriculture is the sector of the economy that can be restored with a minimum of investment in the shortest possible time - from three to five years. It’s said that through Karabakh, in 5 years Azerbaijan will be able to double and in 10 years - triple the export of agricultural products to Russia,.

I also know that Karabakh is rich in ore minerals - gold, cobalt, copper, manganese, which can become a raw material basis for the development of non-ferrous metallurgy and the production of microelectronics in Azerbaijan. Of course, the technological basis for the extraction of most of the minerals has been disrupted, which will require expensive reconstruction, but the investments will be justified because after the restoration of the mining industry, a chain of new industries - metallurgy, electricity, mechanical engineering will be formed.

I also heard about the presence of oil and gas fields in Karabakh, although not as large in volume as in the Caspian Sea, but quite sufficient to meet local needs. This factor will significantly reduce the production costs of the Karabakh products themselves and, consequently, their prime cost. Therefore Karabakh can become the most profitable region of Azerbaijan. The restoration of railway communication through Karabakh will allow developing the transport and logistics component of the economy of the entire South Caucasus, launching new mechanisms of international economic integration.

- Multiculturalism in our country has deep historical roots.How do you think the policy of multiculturalism helps Azerbaijan in development of foreign policy relations?

- Multiculturalism as the pivotal basis of the official state Azerbaijani ideology arose and formed in the conditions of an active military-political confrontation with Armenia, the state ideology of which is militant nationalism, mixed with the ideas and ideologems of the Nazi Garegin Nzhdeh. I’m personally well acquainted with the rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages ​​Kamal Abdullayev, former state adviser on multiculturalism, who began to promote his ideology first into power and then into society in order to fill the vacuum that happened after the First Karabakh War. I did my best to help him in this matter, reporting on events and ideas in the world scientific life in this area, therefore I witnessed how the generally abstract theory of multiculturalism eventually turned into the practice of the political life of Azerbaijan, organically fitting into it.

For the mentality of the Azerbaijani society, multiculturalism was not something artificially introduced from the outside and imposed through the systems of state propaganda. Its ideology fully met the spirit and historical tradition of the Azerbaijani people, which is why it “took root” so well on the “Azerbaijani national soil”.

After gaining independence, Azerbaijan experienced two powerful streams of cultural influence - the Turkic Islamic tradition and its traditional European influence through the Russian-speaking and English-speaking cultures. The peculiarity of the Azerbaijani, to be even more specifically, the Baku society was that since the oil boom in the mid-1800s and the construction of a railway to Iran through Azerbaijan, your country has been a crossroads of cultures and civilizations for nearly 200 years, for which multiculturalism is a natural state, an integral part of the national mentality, that opens up the widest possibilities for Azerbaijan’s representation in the international arena.

We know very well that the Baku International Humanitarian Forum and the Forum of Culture Ministers of Christian and Muslim Countries are traditionally held in your country under the auspices of UNESCO and ISESCO, as a result of which Azerbaijan has a reputation with a democratic political regime in the system of international relations. Two weeks ago the US included Azerbaijan in the list of countries where freedom of conscience and religion is really present. So multiculturalism is a real instrument of your country's international politics.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Bhutan on Cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space Other News 15:07
Azerbaijan extends financial sector aiding measures due to COVID-19 Finance 15:06
Covishield vaccine: India's drug regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine Other News 15:01
Trend News Agency's chief editor awakens from coma, following COVID-19 infection Society 14:54
More than 1 million people recover from COVID-19 pandemic in Iran Society 14:48
Karabakh may become most profitable region of Azerbaijan - Russian analyst (Interview) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:42
Russia records 26,301 new daily coronavirus cases - crisis center Russia 14:09
Iran imports influenza vaccine from South Korea Society 13:16
Iran to strengthen border control to prevent COVID-19 mutation to enter country Society 13:12
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange grow Business 13:04
SOCAR Turkey to complete $600M worth project in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:54
9M2020 physical volume of Kazakhstan's GDP drops year-on-year Business 12:22
Georgia reports 342 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:16
SOCAR Turkey to offer new products depending on market demand Oil&Gas 12:15
Iran inaugurates Kani Sib dam in West Azerbaijan province Business 12:10
Azerbaijan shows footage from Yenikand village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Society 12:05
Azerbaijani president, first lady extend condolences to family of Robert Hossein Politics 11:57
STAR Refinery exceeds forecast volumes of crude refining Oil&Gas 11:57
First F-Class turbine station launched in Iran Oil&Gas 11:55
Kazakhstan reports improvements in deficit of country's balance of payments Finance 11:38
Georgia reveals volume of exported fruits Business 11:25
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 11:07
Azerbaijan's aluminum producer to purchase fusing tool via tender Tenders 11:05
FAO takes steps to tackle increasing locust outbreaks in Georgia Business 10:40
Indian envoy meets Nepal minister, assures cooperation in procurement, supply of COVID-19 vaccine Other News 10:37
COVID-19 vaccine dry run across India on Jan 2 Other News 10:36
Iran talks joint COVID-19 vaccine production with Cuba Society 09:59
KazMunayGas's subsidiary to purchase accumulators via tender Tenders 09:59
Iranian currency rates for January 2 Finance 09:59
Iran needs more investments to develop its power sector Business 09:45
Iran seeks to purchase more vaccine against coronavirus Society 09:40
Chinese mainland reports 8 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 08:27
Iranian diplomat terms int’l cooperation as only way to fight COVID-19 Iran 07:50
Turkey confirms 12,203 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:22
Kazakhstan continues introduction of mobile diagnostic tools in railway sector Transport 07:01
China ready to work with ASEAN to further enrich partnership: FM World 06:26
France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348 over 24 hours Europe 05:14
Turkey identifies 15 cases of new ‘British’ coronavirus strain Turkey 04:17
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 20 mln -- Johns Hopkins University US 03:12
Iraq reports 902 new COVID-19 cases, 596,193 in total Arab World 02:07
More than 470,000 COVID-19 cases recorded globally in past 24 hours, WHO reports World 01:14
UK to close all London primary schools as coronavirus cases surge Europe 00:31
Istanbul Development Agency earmarks $60.5M for innovative, tech-oriented projects Finance 00:01
Iran receives part of its debt from Iraq Business 1 January 23:59
Kazakh, Turkish Presidents hold phone talk, discuss bilateral cooperation Kazakhstan 1 January 23:46
Israel reports 8,567 new COVID-19 cases, 428,510 in total Israel 1 January 23:12
Iran has told IAEA it plans to enrich uranium to 20% Nuclear Program 1 January 22:21
UK records another 53,285 coronavirus cases, 613 deaths Europe 1 January 21:38
NBG: Number of international visitors to Georgia reduces Georgia 1 January 20:59
Iran gasoline exports hit $1.4b in 7 months Finance 1 January 20:56
Turkey’s YTB provides surgery courses for Turkic countries Turkey 1 January 20:54
Pandemic likely to end by summer - Tajik minister of health Tajikistan 1 January 20:51
26 civilians killed by rebels in eastern Congo Other News 1 January 20:16
Prime Minister of Bulgaria makes phone call to President Aliyev Politics 1 January 20:05
ANAMA and MIA of Azerbaijan appeal to population (VİDEO) Society 1 January 20:02
Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear installations, prisoners Other News 1 January 19:45
Radio TV broadcasting restored in Shusha (PHOTO) Society 1 January 19:16
Azerbaijan shows video footage of Malatkeshin village of Zangilan region (VİDEO) Politics 1 January 18:45
Azerbaijan confirms 3,858 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 1 January 18:21
Georgia to show that it does not give up easily - President Georgia 1 January 17:58
Turkey to administer inactive COVID-19 vaccine in 2 doses, 28 days apart Turkey 1 January 17:55
Death toll from COVID-19 pandemic in Iran exceeds 55,300 people Society 1 January 17:53
753 coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan over past day Kazakhstan 1 January 17:50
S.Korea's export falls 5.4 pct in 2020 over COVID-19 Economy 1 January 17:32
Azerbaijan shows video footage of Khojahan village of Gubadli region (VİDEO) Politics 1 January 16:57
Water and electricity facilities to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 1 January 15:45
Nigerian army kills scores of Boko Haram militants in airstrikes: spokesman Other News 1 January 15:44
Georgia reports 990 coronavirus cases, 3 265 recoveries, 23 deaths Georgia 1 January 15:03
Turkey's newly appointed treasury minister reiterates structural reform aims Finance 1 January 15:01
Exports from Khorasan Razavi stand at $1.2b Economy 1 January 14:35
Uzbekistan approves three-year investment program worth $37.5 bln Finance 1 January 14:30
Vaccine, EU action key tools for Italy's post-COVID rebirth: president Europe 1 January 13:52
TAP to contribute to Azerbaijan’s economic security, prosperity - Ariel Cohen Politics 1 January 13:19
Gas supply from Shah Deniz field to EU commenced - Georgian PM Georgia 1 January 12:54
Coronavirus overshadows Japan's New Year's Day festivities Other News 1 January 12:47
Azerbaijan Insurers Association talks about priority tasks of insurance market for 2021 Finance 1 January 12:00
Economy Minister welcomes Shah Deniz gas supply through SGC Georgia 1 January 11:40
Kyrgyzstan adds 122 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 1 January 11:39
Scientists in Turkey develop ultra-fast testing device for COVID-19 Turkey 1 January 11:37
Iran's Hormozgan Customs to release basic goods for population Business 1 January 11:35
Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month Business 1 January 10:48
Macau's gambling revenues drop 65.8% in December, 79.3% in 2020 Business 1 January 10:13
Oil storage facility of Iranian Oil Terminals Company repaired Oil&Gas 1 January 09:40
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes near Almaty city Kazakhstan 1 January 09:12
Turkey under holiday curfew Turkey 1 January 08:52
International reserves decreased by USD 25.9 million - National Bank of Georgia Georgia 1 January 08:44
Iranian Markazi province exports top $600mn in 9 months Business 1 January 08:37
Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan Other News 1 January 08:18
China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier Other News 1 January 07:42
Georgian State Audit Office eyes to study effectiveness of gov’t anti-crisis plan Georgia 1 January 07:01
France's new daily COVID-19 cases a little down but still close to 20,000 Europe 1 January 06:21
Trump extends immigration bans despite opposition from U.S. business groups US 1 January 05:39
U.S. imposes $30 million penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls US 1 January 05:01
Brexit: United Kingdom exits EU's orbit after 48 years Europe 1 January 04:14
Brazil registers 1,074 more deaths from COVID-19 Other News 1 January 03:28
General Assembly approves 3.23 bln USD UN budget for 2021 Other News 1 January 02:49
Israeli PM, UN Mideast envoy meet over regional issues Israel 1 January 02:05
Victory befits our people and we will always be victorious - President of Azerbaijan Politics 1 January 01:37
Year 2020 will go down in history as year of our glorious Victory - President of Azerbaijan Politics 1 January 01:32
If anyone tries to insult Azerbaijani people, they will learn lesson that will make 44-day war look small - President Aliyev Politics 1 January 01:29
All news