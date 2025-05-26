Azerbaijani gymnasts dazzle with double medal win in Russia's Krasnodar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Azerbaijani athletes delivered a commendable performance at the international trampoline gymnastics tournament held in Krasnodar, Russia, on May 21-24, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) reported that Omar Gasimli and Farhad Mustafayev, competing in the junior category, secured a silver medal in the synchronized program. They performed with precision and coordination, earning a score of 42.850.

In the seniors category, Seljan Mahsudova and Magsud Mahsudov represented Azerbaijan and won the bronze medal in the synchronized program with a total score of 49.300.

