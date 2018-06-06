Azerbaijan liquidates Heybat railway station

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order on liquidation of the Heybat railway station located in the Garadagh district of Baku.

A railway station with a vast territory, modern infrastructure and equipped with new information and communication technologies, as well as meeting the international standards was built in the territory adjacent to the Heybat railway station in the Garadagh district of Baku.

Under the presidential order, the Heybat railway station located in the territory of the Garadagh district of Baku, is being liquidated. The newly-constructed railway station will be named Absheron.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to resolve the issues arising from the order.

