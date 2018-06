Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures for construction of the Gazakh-Uzuntala (9 km)-Jafarli highway of the Gazakh district.

In accordance with the order, the State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan will receive 3.3 million manats for the construction of the highway.

