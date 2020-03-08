First Vice-President: I give a hug to all of our little fellow countrymen who sent their congratulations to me (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has thanked children with autism for their congratulations on the occasion of March 8 – the International Women`s Day.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "A video clip on the International Women`s Day made with love by children with autism filled me with joy, warmth and brightness. In the person of these children, I give a hug to all of our little fellow countrymen who sent their congratulations, wish each of them the best of health, long life and happy future!"