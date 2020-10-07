Azerbaijani president congratulates Emir of Kuwait
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.
"Your Highness, It is on the occasion of your accession to the throne as the Emir of the State of Kuwait that I offer my most cordial congratulations.
I believe we will make joint efforts to develop and expand the ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait in line with the interests of our peoples.
Once again, I extend my congratulations to you and wish you success in your responsible endeavor for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Kuwait," the letter said.
Latest
Azerbaijan's intends to ensure implementation of UN Security Council's resolution, says aide to Azerbaijani president
Activities of companies engaged in illegal entrepreneurship in occupied Azerbaijani territories disclosed
Armenia targeting civilians, Trend news agency’s editor-in-chief on Al Jazeera TV channel (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense gives update on list of Armenian armed forces' destroyed military equipment