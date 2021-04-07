Turkey supported Azerbaijan in struggle for liberation of its lands - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Turkey supported fraternal Azerbaijan in the fight for the liberation of its lands from the Armenian occupation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

Erdogan made the remark at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey.

“We were next to our brothers, who fought for the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh - an integral part of Azerbaijan - from the 30-year-old Armenian occupation, and gained a victory,” Erdogan said.