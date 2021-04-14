Azerbaijani FM takes part in round table organized by ADA University (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 20:06 (April 11)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in a round table entitled “New vision for South Caucasus: Post-conflict development and cooperation”, organized by ADA University on April 10-13, 2021, Trend reports citing the MFA press service.

The event was attended by representatives of leading think tanks from 15 countries.

During the event, Bayramov informed the participants about the new situation in the region after the [Nagorno Karabakh] conflict, trilateral statements and their implementation, the possibility of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of the principles of international law, in particular, strict observance of territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders, as well as the situation in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, large-scale destruction and illegal activities of Armenia.

Speaking about the restoration, reconstruction and reintegration of the liberated territories, the minister spoke about the measures taken to restore life on these lands.

The Azerbaijani FM informed the participants about the problems that impede the implementation of trilateral statements and threaten the possibilities of cooperation in the region, and in this context, the minister noted Armenia's attempts to transfer troops to Azerbaijani territory, Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps, revenge statements by the Armenian side and other issues.

At the end of the event, the FM answered numerous questions from the participants and informed them about the role of Russian peacekeepers in the region, the possible contribution of international organizations to the current process, the fight against disinformation against Azerbaijan, the prospects for regional cooperation, etc.