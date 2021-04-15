Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has now been resolved - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has now been resolved. Azerbaijan has resolved it on its own, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a press statement with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Trend reports.

“I think that the overall situation related to post-conflict development can be described as positive. I have informed Alexander Grigorievich about our approaches and our vision of the development of the post-conflict situation. Naturally, I have expressed Azerbaijan’s position that we believe, and the reality is, that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has now been resolved. Azerbaijan has resolved it on its own, implemented four UN Security Council resolutions which remained on paper for 27 years but, unfortunately, the mechanism for their implementation was not used. The messages the Minsk Group co-chair countries sent to the Armenian side to end the occupation were also not fulfilled, while their statements that the status quo was unacceptable were not heard by the Armenian side,” the head of state said.