Trial of Lebanese citizen who committed terror against Azerbaijan begins (UPDATE3)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

The trial of a Lebanese citizen who committed a terrorist attack against Azerbaijan has begun at the Yasamal District Court in Baku, Trend reports on June 8.

A preliminary hearing on the case was held.

Thus, a criminal investigation opened under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code at the Investigation Department of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan on the facts of participation of Lebanese citizen Viken Eulcekcian and others in the form of an organized group as mercenaries as part of the Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijani citizens in exchange for material reward, has been completed.

The investigation revealed that Eulcekcian, born in 1979, a citizen of Lebanon, a resident of Beirut, initially accepted the offer on September 29, 2020, to take part in military operations as a mercenary in the de-occupied territories of Azerbaijan in exchange for $2,500.

For this purpose, on the same day, in an organized group, he deliberately crossed the protected state border of Azerbaijan from the territory of Armenia outside the checkpoints and arrived in the territories where other mercenaries were.

Viken Eulcekcian and other mercenaries also took part in terrorist activities against citizens and the army of Azerbaijan, using firearms, ammunition and spare parts illegally obtained as a result of the persecution of armed groups, not provided for by the legislation of Azerbaijan.

By the decision of the court, Viken Eulcekcian was charged under Article 114.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (participation of a mercenary in a military conflict or military operation), Article 214.2.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (terrorism by a group of persons, organized group or criminal organization), 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan).

On 05.05.2021, the indictment on the criminal case was approved and sent to court for consideration.