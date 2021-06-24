Azerbaijan holds working group meeting on clearing mines, unexploded ordnance in de-occupied lands (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

A meeting of the working group on clearing mines and unexploded ordnance at the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, has been held, Trend reports on June 24.

The representatives of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other relevant state agencies attended the meeting.

The reports of representatives of state bodies on clearing the liberated territories were presented, the issues contained in the reports were discussed to coordinate the work carried out in the liberated territories.

The information was also provided in accordance with the established priorities on the work carried out in the field of infrastructure, transport, as well as on the issue of de-mining the cultivated areas.

The views on the implementation of the "Train-the-trainer" program with the preparation of an educational and enlightenment program within its framework and the involvement of NGOs in this work were exchanged at the meeting.

The importance was emphasized for state structures through the media to continue mass enlightenment about the mine threat to prevent possible accidents.