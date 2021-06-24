Gulf Cooperation Council supports Azerbaijan's fair position - GCC SecGen (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:15

June 24

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has always supported the fair position of Azerbaijan [in Nagorno Karabakh conflict], the GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf said, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Al-Hajraf made the remark on June 24 at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as part of his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current situation in the region, the implementation of trilateral declarations, as well as on the latest tensions on the border.

Bayramov informed the GCC secretary general about the post-conflict situation in the region, in particular, about the mine threat and its consequences, reconstruction work in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation.

He emphasized that with the elimination of the occupation factor, it became possible to normalize relations between the two countries, but this, first of all, requires respect for sovereignty, international law, the principle of territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

The Azerbaijani FM stressed that the GCC member countries are interested in participating in joint projects on creative work in the liberated territories.

The parties discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council, including the development of a joint Action Plan, as well as other issues of mutual interest.