Azerbaijan dismisses rumors of its army wounding Armenian soldier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The alleged wounding of an Armenian serviceman as a result of fire by the Azerbaijani army is false, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

