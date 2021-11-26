Volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Russia increased - Russian president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26
Trend:
The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 11 percent over the nine months of this year despite all COVID-19 pandemic issues and respective restrictions in the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Latest
Finalists in synchronized trampoline jumping among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Azerbaijan was maximally constructive on eliminating consequences of Karabakh war, unblocking communications - President Aliyev
Finalists in double mini-trampoline among men unveiled at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in synchronized trampoline
Finalists in individual trampoline among men and women unveiled at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Since beginning of activities of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, no serious incidents occurred in area of their responsibility - President Aliyev
Russia hopes to outline promising directions to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan in Sochi - MFA
Bilateral meeting kicks off between President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Finalists in double mini-trampoline among women unveiled at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
ADA University and British Embassy in Baku organized lecture on land mine clearance in Karabakh (PHOTO)