Armenian side will start construction of railway in near future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a joint meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan over dinner in Brussels.

The Armenian side reaffirmed its commitment to the construction of the railway on its territory. It was noted that in the near future the Armenian side will start building the railway.

