Azerbaijan exports its military products to more than 30 countries - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan exports its military products to more than 30 countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Spanish El Pais newspaper, Trend reports.

"With respect to the drones, we are continuing to purchase them. After the war ended we signed new contracts to buy new modifications. At the same time, we are also, as you said, producing the surveillance drones, not fighter and not Kamikaze. These drones are available for the market. Azerbaijan exports its military products to more than 30 countries and we already developed a military industrial complex which produces our basic needs. We continue that, because as I said, there is still a threat of Armenian revanchism. There is still a threat of destabilization. So, we must be always ready to defend our border," the head of state said.