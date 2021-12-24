Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phones Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:31
Adviser to President of Russia’s Chechen Republic congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:25
UK PM's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:24
TotalEnergies chairman of board congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:24
Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products reaches record growth - deputy minister Economy 15:23
bp CEO congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:22
Uzbekistan plans to extend VAT exemption for several products Uzbekistan 15:03
India a country with tradition that promotes Ahimsa,, Karuna: Dalai Lama Other News 14:56
India successfully tests new-generation ‘Pralay’ missile for second consecutive day Other News 14:44
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of military unit in Hadrut Politics 14:43
Turkmenistan fully supplies domestic market with salt - expert Business 14:42
Over 140.24 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt Other News 14:41
Leyla Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday anniversary (VIDEO) Politics 14:36
Azerbaijan ranks first among top car importers from Georgia Georgia 14:35
India, European Investment Bank sign contract for Agra Metro Rail project Other News 14:18
President of Bulgaria congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:13
Over half of Azerbaijani Karabakh's territory covered by mobile internet - minister ICT 14:07
President of Latvia Egils Levits congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:04
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:59
President of Israel-Azerbaijan International Association congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:56
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev calls Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:55
President of Kyrgyzstan calls President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:54
Russia’s oil output will grow by 2.1%, gas - by around 10% in 2021 — Novak Russia 13:46
Zangazur corridor to be opened - deputy chairman of Azerbaijan's ruling party Politics 13:45
First 'smart village' in Azerbaijan's Karabakh almost complete - minister Economy 13:42
Iran's export of petrochemical products, clothes to Turkey increase Business 13:33
Kazakhstan's trade indicators with TOP-3 partners in Americas for 10M2021 unveiled Business 13:14
IMF gives recommendations on 2022 fiscal consolidation in Azerbaijan Finance 13:12
India can generate USD 813 billion in revenues from agri, food sector by 2030: Report Other News 13:09
President of Kazakhstan calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:05
Gas price in 2022 may remain at high levels — Novak Russia 12:55
Azerbaijan’s increased natural gas output to offset decline in oil production Oil&Gas 12:53
President Vladimir Putin calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:41
President of Tajikistan calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:38
Turkey shares cargo traffic stats for Mersin port in 11M2021 Turkey 12:27
ITFC signs $150M three-year Framework Agreement with Government of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:22
Indian startups bag record $36 billion funds in 2021 Other News 12:08
Georgia names main goods imported from Russia Georgia 12:08
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 11:44
Azerbaijani MPs congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on 60th birthday Politics 11:34
Logistics centers to be created in Kalbajar district - Azerbaijani president's special representative Economy 11:34
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation prepares video congratulating President Ilham Aliyev on 60th birthday (VIDEO) Society 11:09
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 24 Georgia 10:59
Dynamics of deposits in national currency remains positive in Azerbaijan - Gazprombank Economy 10:58
Two Turkmen companies receive international certificates - UIET Business 10:50
Rapid construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway continues - State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO) Society 10:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 24 Finance 10:45
Russia delivers 100,000 Sputnik Light doses to Vietnam Russia 10:40
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Kulbeshkak field Uzbekistan 10:36
Number of Azerbaijan Jewelers Association members increases Economy 10:33
Georgia's car re-export down Georgia 10:19
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev brilliantly played decisive role in victory in second Karabakh war - Special Rep of Russian President (VIDEO) Politics 10:15
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 23 Uzbekistan 09:58
Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan trade turnover rises in 11M2021 Business 09:57
Georgia shares data for assets for commercial banks Georgia 09:36
Brent crude futures snap 3-day rally in thin trade Oil&Gas 09:33
Uzbekistan to complete construction of power plants in Tashkent region Uzbekistan 09:31
Turkey, Azerbaijan extend hand of peace to Armenia - minister Politics 09:27
Japan's record $940 bln budget to help recovery as fiscal reform in back seat World 08:39
Fire on Bangladesh ferry leaves at least 27 dead, 100 injured World 07:57
Japan will not send govt delegation to Beijing Olympics World 07:23
US sets shorter Covid isolation rules for health workers US 06:39
S.Korea's Moon pardons disgraced former president Park World 05:54
More Marines discharged over vaccine refusal, total at 169 US 05:05
Arab Coalition says destroyed drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport Arab World 04:18
Omicron cases 70% less likely to be hospitalised, UK health agency report suggests Europe 03:31
France's COVID-19 cases reach national record while deaths also rise Europe 02:48
Two killed, 4 injured in blast in northern India World 02:15
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday anniversary (PHOTO) Politics 02:05
Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures Turkey 01:33
Ministry of Youth and Sports prepares video on 60th birthday anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev Politics 00:44
"Dear President" - Trend TV’s film Society 00:28
Craft of Ilham Aliyev’s leadership Politics 00:01
Iran, G4+1 due to convene in Vienna on Monday for fresh round of talks Nuclear Program 23 December 22:34
First batch of freight gondola cars arrives in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 23 December 21:44
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approves law "On limit of criterion of need for 2022" Politics 23 December 20:50
Azerbaijan approves law on ‘Budget of Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022’ Economy 23 December 20:49
President Ilham Aliyev approves budget of State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan for 2022 Politics 23 December 20:47
Investors' interest in Azerbaijan's economy growing dynamically - minister Economy 23 December 20:35
President Ilham Aliyev signs law on approval of letter of changes to loan agreement between Azerbaijan, Japan Economy 23 December 20:32
Georgia reveals its top wheat and meslin exporters Georgia 23 December 20:31
Serbian president sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 20:30
Azerbaijan approves budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2022 Economy 23 December 20:29
Most worthy holder of most difficult position - Video clip from AzTV about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's activity Politics 23 December 20:25
King of Jordan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 20:24
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approves law on subsistence minimum for 2022 Politics 23 December 20:18
President of Kazakhstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 20:12
President Ilham Aliyev created prosperous, modern, safe Azerbaijan for future generations - congratulations of world politicians (VIDEO) Politics 23 December 20:10
Gum Deniz field’s oil production volume revealed Oil&Gas 23 December 18:54
Bahar field sees month-on-month decrease in gas production Oil&Gas 23 December 18:49
Chairmen of Azerbaijani political parties send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 18:22
Turkey discloses number of military vehicles transshipped via local ports for 11M2021 Turkey 23 December 18:20
Azerbaijan sees increase in trade turnover with Ukraine over 11M2021 Economy 23 December 18:13
Azerbaijani Agency for SME's Development opens tender to organize trainings Tenders 23 December 17:54
Azerbaijan's value of export to CIS countries grows in 11M2021 Economy 23 December 17:50
Uzbekistan increases imports of electric vehicles in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 23 December 17:49
Galt & Taggart shares forecast on GDP growth in Georgia for 2022 Georgia 23 December 17:46
Cargo traffic on Azerbaijan's section of TRACECA for 10M2021 revealed Transport 23 December 17:43
Georgian Water and Power LLC announces tender for High Voltage Frequency Inverters procurement Tenders 23 December 17:34
Georgia shares export, import price indices Georgia 23 December 17:27
