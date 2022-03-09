Agenda of visit of UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

Trend:

The UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy is visiting Baku as part of the celebrations to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the UK embassy.

Baroness Nicholson is travelling to Azerbaijan for a three-day visit as part of the celebrations to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UK and Azerbaijan and to expand trade relations between the two countries. This is Baroness Nicholson’s 9th visit to Azerbaijan.

Starting on 9 March, the visit will focus on the UK’s support for Azerbaijan’s economic diversification and its transition to clean energy as well as exploring further commercial opportunities in reconstruction of the recovered territories. The visit will culminate on the 11th March with a celebration of 30 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Azerbaijan at the world-famous Heydar Aliyev Centre, designed by UK architect Zaha Hadid.

The UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy will meet a range of senior interlocutors. Key topics for discussion will include regional energy security, tackling climate change, UK support for the life-saving work of removing mines in the returned areas and opportunities for further expansion of our commercial partnership, including on renewables. Baroness Nicholson will meet the new British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan, visit ADA University, and meet UK companies and partners in the FinTech, ICT and marine sectors. The Baroness will also be visiting the “Birgə və Saglam” Autism Centre supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and BP.

Speaking ahead of her visit, UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan, Baroness Emma Nicholson, said:

“It is fantastic to be able to return to Baku after a two year absence due to the COVID pandemic. Of course, the oil and gas sector and the energy security this provides Europe is critical and will remain central to our relations for decades to come. However, with every visit to Azerbaijan I am delighted to see how cooperation between the two countries is expanding into new sectors, be it healthcare, ICT, finance, green energy or demining.

This visit is all the more special because it coincides with the 30th anniversary of UK-Azerbaijan bilateral relations on the 11 March. I am delighted to be attending events at both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Heydar Aliyev Centre to celebrate and showcase all that is great about UK-Azerbaijan relations.”