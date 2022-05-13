Azerbaijani President's Administration holds regular meeting as part of political dialogue processes (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:44 on May 11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. As part of the political dialogue processes, Head of the President’s Administration’s Department for Liaison with Parties and the Legislative Authority Adalat Valiyev has been holding regular meetings with the chairmen of political parties for two years, the department told Trend.

On May 11, Valiyev held a meeting with the Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Independence Party Arzukhan Alizade.

At the meeting, Valiyev emphasized that global geopolitical processes contribute to the maintenance of political solidarity in the country.

“Cooperation with political parties on issues complying with national interests is one of the priorities in the country's political dialogue,” he said, noting that the potential of political parties should be mobilized in the fight against media provocations against Azerbaijan.

Stressing international cooperation between the Azerbaijan National Independence Party, established in 1992, and the European People's Party (EPP), the head of the department stated that existing ties should be effectively used to convey Azerbaijani realities to the world community.

Arzukhan Alizade highly appreciated the establishment of a new political configuration in the country and outlined the special role of this process in strengthening democratic values ​​and promoting political culture. He said that all Azerbaijani political forces should act single in the matters of national issues.

The sides also discussed the new realities in the region. It was noted that it's necessary to intensify mutual efforts to develop relations between the government and opposition in the format of constructive cooperation. Such cooperation will protect the gains achieved and will help prevent various provocations.

The official representative of the Administration praised the active participation of the National Independence Party in the dialogue between the government and opposition, its accession to joint statements on national issues, as well as commended its attendance of joint meetings of political parties and joint trips to Azerbaijan's liberated territories. He also appreciated the party's proposals on the improvement of the political party regulation, as well as the submission of financial reports to the Central Election Commission.

Valiyev added that these factors are important for the good image of the party.

During the meeting, Alizade noted the upcoming events on the occasion of the party's 30th anniversary.