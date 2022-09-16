Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing very successfully - President Vladimir Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing very successfully, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"You and I have already talked to each other many times today, exchanging views on the work of the organization itself, bilateral relations, as well as the situation in the region.

As for bilateral relations, they are developing. In fact, they are developing very successfully, of course. The volume of trade and investment is also growing. Cooperation is carried out through various ministries, departments and parliaments," Putin said.