Despite resolution of Karabakh conflict, Armenia continues its provocations at border - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Despite the resolution of the Karabakh conflict, Armenia continues its provocations at the border, the latest of which was committed this September, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the plenary session of 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana on October 13, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijani Armed Forces had to take resolute counter-action to repel the military provocation of Armenia. All responsibility for such provocations lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

Despite the three-decades-long suffering of more than 1 million of Azerbaijanis ethnically cleansed by Armenia from their native lands, despite unprecedented barbarism, destruction of hundreds of our cities and villages, Azerbaijan offered Armenia to sign a peace treaty based on mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity," the head of state said.