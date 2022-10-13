Transit through Azerbaijan increased by nearly 65% - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. In the first 9 months of 2022, the transit through Azerbaijan increased by nearly 65 percent, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the plenary session of 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana on October 13, Trend reports.

"Large-scale transportation infrastructure projects implemented by Azerbaijan transformed our country into one of the important international transportation and logistics hubs. In the first 9 months of 2022, the transit through Azerbaijan increased by nearly 65 %.

Azerbaijan makes significant contribution to the development of the East-West and North-South transportation corridors. Azerbaijan actively promotes the creation of the Zangezur Corridor, which will be an integral part of the Middle Corridor," the head of state said.