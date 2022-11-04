Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Positions of Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar come under fire

Politics Materials 4 November 2022 08:54 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. On the night of November 3-4, units of the Armenian Armed Forces periodically fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the settlements of Ellis and Mollabayramli of the Kalbajar region, from their positions located in the direction of the settlements of Azizli and Yukhari Shorja of the Kelbajar region. Basarkechersky district, with the use of firearms of various calibers, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Minsitry.

The units of the Azerbaijani army deployed in these areas have taken adequate response measures.

