Many prospects for energy co-op between Azerbaijan, Serbia - President Vucic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. There are many prospects for energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said, making press statements with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 21, Trend reports.

“We have already discussed ways to build and develop our own transmission systems to transport electricity by a subsea line to Romania and Hungary. We have also reviewed how we can be energy beneficiaries. We have discussed ways to get Azerbaijani gas through the interconnectors we are going to build together with Bulgaria and North Macedonia. All this is important for us. But I think we are opening up some new areas of cooperation that are just as important, maybe even more important that these. We are talking about our common activities, the exchange of technology in the defense industry and work on some products that we can take to the markets of third countries together. Because I think that if we have a joint approach, we, as Serbia and Azerbaijan, have great potential. This is why we are meeting for the second time in one month. Serbian delegations will be visiting Azerbaijan often, and an Azerbaijani delegation will visit Belgrade in a few days. I have had a very productive discussion with the Minister of Defense Industry. I believe that together with representatives of the defense industry, we have learned a lot from Azerbaijan about the activities of the armed forces, as well as the structure of the armed forces. We are ready to exchange information on many issues. We produce certain good ammunition and weapons. We are ready to consider ways to modernize everything together and keep pace with the world on the way to becoming self-sufficient. Because in this difficult period, we have seen how major countries can lose so much power in a short period of time and how sanctions can have a devastating impact. We must be ready to protect and secure our countries in a future that will not be very peaceful,” Vucic said.