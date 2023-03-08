Latvian president visits grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Honor, Trend reports.

At the Alley of Honor, Levits paid tribute to the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

The Latvian president laid a wreath at the grave of the great leader.

Previously, he held a meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.