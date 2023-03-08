President of Latvia visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports.

In honor of the distinguished guest, a guard of honor was lined up in the Alley.

The Latvian president visited the graves of the heroic sons of the Motherland who gave their lives in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame memorial.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Latvia were performed by an exemplary orchestra of the Ministry of Defense.

Then the president of Latvia, who viewed the panorama of the capital from the highest point of Baku, was provided with information about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the landscaping work being carried out in the city.

Previously, he visited the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor and held a meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.