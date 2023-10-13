Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Anti-Azerbaijani hatred grows more frequent in Armenian media - Azerbaijani ombudsperson

13 October 2023
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Of late, the use of hostile and derogatory language against Azerbaijanis has increased in Armenian media and social networks, which causes deep concern, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsperson), Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

"We believe that these negative actions, encouraging hostility on the part of some people of Armenian origin, have a provocative purpose and are unacceptable, especially in the current vulnerable period, when peace negotiations are becoming relevant," said Aliyeva.

"The policy of Azerbaijanophobia manifests itself in calls for hatred on racial and ethnic grounds, which is a hindrance to peace and tranquillity not only between the two neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia but also in the region as a whole," she said.

