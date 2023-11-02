Program of German FM's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The program of the visit of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Azerbaijan has been announced, Trend reports.

Information about this was distributed by the German Embassy in Azerbaijan.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Baku for the first time on November 4, 2023, where she will hold talks with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

Germany is a supporter of lasting peace in the region and the early resumption of trilateral negotiations mediated by EU President Charles Michel.

The legal framework between Azerbaijan and Germany is quite broad. At the moment, 77 documents have been signed in this area, and seven draft documents are under consideration.

In addition, over the past 30 years, economic ties between the two countries have reached a high level. More than 200 German companies are registered in Azerbaijan, of which about 170 are members of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Foreign Trade (AHK Azerbaijan). These companies work in such industries as energy, industry, agriculture, transport, communications, construction, banking, insurance, and trade.

In general, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany in 2022 exceeded $1.3 billion. Moreover, $591.3 million of these were exported by Azerbaijan, and $663.5 million were imported. Over the past year, Germany has ranked 8th in the total volume of Azerbaijan's foreign trade.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel