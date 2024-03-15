Stability around world needs restoration - UN General Assembly offical

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Stability around the world must be restored, President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis said during the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Leaders, Nobel laureates, entrepreneurs, international organization representatives, and other critical thinkers have all congregated here. They are motivated to foster meaningful debate on challenging topics at all times," he emphasized.

Dennis Francis mentioned that freedom, tolerance, dialog, and understanding should be at the core of strategies to restore and return to balance and stability in the world.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

