Russia withdraws its peacekeepers from Azerbaijan's Karabakh..........(VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Russia has confirmed the beginning of the withdrawal of its peacekeepers from Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the Russian Presidential Spokersperson Dmitriy Peskov said, Trend reports.

On April 10, social media released footage showing the process of the withdrawal of military equipment belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Azerbaijan, but there were no official comments on this matter.

The same day, the peacekeepers left the Khudavang monastery complex in Kalbajar. Currently, the Khudavang Monastery is guarded by the Azerbaijani police.

