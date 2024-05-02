Azerbaijani FM, Ukrainian MP discuss regional, int'l security matters (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as regional and international security matters of mutual interest.

Highlighting the significance of close ties between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in fostering cooperation, Bayramov underscored the pivotal role of parliamentary connections in advancing the partnership between the two nations.

The sides commended the consistent support shown across various platforms for the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty, which form the bedrock of their bilateral relations.

Emphasizing the importance of political consultation mechanisms, the need for furthering Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations was underscored.

Azerbaijani minister provided the Ukrainian side with comprehensive insights into the current regional landscape in the aftermath of conflict, regional peacebuilding efforts, and constructive initiatives.

Kondratiuk expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's steadfast adherence to international law norms, notably the principle of territorial integrity, and for the humanitarian assistance provided. Both sides expressed confidence in the continued development of their strategic partnership.

Additionally, the meeting saw discussions on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," the ministry said.

