Azerbaijan cancels traditional festivities related to Novruz holiday (UPDATE)

The traditional festivities related to Novruz holiday in Baku and Azerbaijan's regions in March have been canceled, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Due to the expansion of the geography of coronavirus spread across the world, Azerbaijan has also strengthened the relevant preventive measures, said the Operational Headquarters.

Guided by the consultations with specialists and recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Operational Headquarters calls on structures not to hold any mass events in the near future and postpone the planned events.

Due to the fact that in crowded places the risk of infection is higher, it is recommended to cancel weddings and similar celebrations in the coming months, as well as not to hold mass memorial ceremonies.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said on March 5 that at least 500 people have been quarantined in the country.

Until now, no deaths from the disease have been recorded in the country.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

As a contribution to international efforts to prevent the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan's government provided voluntary financial assistance worth $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund as part of the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP). On March 7 World Health Organization officially thanked Azerbaijan for its