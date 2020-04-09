Azerbaijan discloses number of quarantined people countrywide (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 18:14, April 8)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

Today, more than 3,000 citizens are on quarantine in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 8, Trend reports.

He said that the condition of one of the sick women is critical, and she also suffers from oncological disease.

“In particular, oncologic patients, asthmatics, and people with other concomitant diseases hardly tolerate coronavirus. Most people who are in a severe condition are such patients,” said Bayramli.

The chairman said that over 3,000 citizens are currently in quarantine in Azerbaijan, adding that this number was equal to 4,000 last week.

“Being in quarantine is extremely important to comply with the established regime. However, among infected people, there are also those who violate the regime,” Bayramli stressed.