Azerbaijan names cases when SMS permission not needed to exit home during strict quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Some spheres will be restricted in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja cities, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron districts due to strict quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) June 21 through 06:00 (GMT+4) July 5, Trend reports on June 19 referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

In accordance with the decision, SMS permission to leave the house is not required in case of a life-threatening situation.

SMS permission is also not required if a citizen is summoned to the court or law enforcement bodies. In this case, a citizen must carry necessary documents, and present them to police, if necessary.