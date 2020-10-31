Azerbaijan confirms 547 more COVID-19 recoveries

Society 31 October 2020 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,095 new COVID-19 cases, 547 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 55,269 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 43,543 of them have recovered, and 730 people have died. Currently, 10,996 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 111,441 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,352,907 tests have been conducted so far.

