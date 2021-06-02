One of Armenian detainees personally tortured me - former Azerbaijani captive (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Society 2 June 2021 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: first version published on 13:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

While I was in Armenian captivity, terrorist Ludwig Mkrtchyan personally tortured me, traces of torture are still visible, said Garib Rovshanoglu, a recognized victim in the criminal case of Armenian terrorists Ludwig Mkrtchyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, Trend reports.

"Traces of those tortures are still visible. I had a fractured sternum, there were also marks on my head. I was tortured a lot. Therefore, I am here. Ludwig Mkrtychyan recognized me as soon as he saw me. He worked there as a translator from the Azerbaijani language, and also tortured us," said Rovshanoglu.

"Today he says in the court that he does not speak Azerbaijani, but when I was in captivity, he spoke to us in Azerbaijani," said Rovshanoglu.

VIDEO:

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
First electric bus put into operation in Iran Transport 15:37
Azerbaijan among countries rapidly expanding contactless fare payment system - Visa Finance 15:37
Ministry discloses volume of cars exported by Turkey to US Turkey 15:35
Georgia sees increase in registration of new Chinese companies Business 15:26
Georgia’s import of defense products from Turkey down Turkey 15:26
Numerous mines left by Armenia in Karabakh harden fire extinguishing - Azerbaijani MES Society 15:25
New auction held for Azerbaijani Central Bank's short-term notes Finance 15:25
Work carried out at Turkmenistan’s gas compressor units revealed Oil&Gas 15:22
Iran shares data on manufacturing of several industrial products Business 15:15
Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul market resumes trading after technical issue resolved Arab World 15:14
Oil exports from Russia down 13% to 91.2 mln tonnes in January-May Russia 15:07
Microsoft introduces new solutions for developers based on cloud technologies ICT 15:05
U.S. administers 296.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 15:04
Former centre-left politician Herzog elected Israel's president Israel 15:01
Georgia ends program of exemption from income tax Business 14:56
Armenian Armed Forces that entered territory of Azerbaijan withdrawn - MoD Politics 14:39
Chamber of Commerce talks boost in Iran-Turkey trade relations Business 14:34
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers unveils list of places where people must wear face masks Society 14:32
Turkey discloses 4M2021 data on cargo movement via local ports from Albania Turkey 14:27
Exports from Iran's Markazi Province grow Business 14:23
Turkmenistan exceeds work plan for Goturdepe field Oil&Gas 14:21
Iran discloses production data of some mining products Business 14:16
Georgia continues to accelerate privatization Business 14:16
Russian ministry refutes reports on armed Azerbaijanis in Novosibirsk Politics 14:15
Azerbaijan has many resources to bring to global markets - USAID Economy 14:14
No weapons must be sold to Armenia - Russian military expert Politics 14:13
OPEC+ unlikely to push for additional tapering of oil output cuts later this year Oil&Gas 14:11
Kuwait's largest private airline resuming flights to Georgia Transport 14:01
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 2 Society 13:56
Volume of water in Iran's dams decreases Oil&Gas 13:51
Hydrogen’s prospects are stronger in mid-2021 than before pandemic Oil&Gas 13:49
Terrorists get what they deserve - father of martyr (VIDEO) Society 13:49
Capex share by oil & gas industry in clean energy investments could exceed 4% Oil&Gas 13:33
Those who could not bear torture committed suicide – Azerbaijani POW (VIDEO) Society 13:32
Renewables to account for 70% of 2021’s expenditure on new generation capacity Oil&Gas 13:31
One of Armenian detainees personally tortured me - former Azerbaijani captive (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:24
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office makes statement on trial of Armenian war criminals Politics 13:17
Uzbek Ambassador appointed in Iraq for the first time Uzbekistan 13:15
Azerbaijan shares data on computer security requests for May 2021 ICT 13:14
Armenian ombudsperson takes steps contrary to international conventions - ombudsperson (VIDEO) Society 13:11
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's Jamilli village (VIDEO) Politics 12:54
Popularity of Georgian wine in China growing Business 12:53
Azerbaijan restoring creative centers in liberated Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 12:51
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Turkmenistan growing Turkey 12:51
Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree on implementation of joint projects in trade, industrial co-op Uzbekistan 12:48
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 number of small businesses and microfirms revealed Business 12:47
Long-term aviation strategy to be developed in Georgia Tourism 12:45
None of Armenian detainees complained of inhumane treatment - ombudsperson Society 12:39
Rebounding energy investment to fall short of net zero path - IEA Oil&Gas 12:25
EU to step up digital push with digital identity wallet Europe 12:20
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan unveils 5M2021 revenues from ACG field Oil&Gas 12:17
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ discloses 5M2021 revenues from Shah Deniz field Oil&Gas 12:15
Date of judicial review of Armenian military criminals in Azerbaijan revealed Politics 12:14
Azerbaijan keen to expand agricultural exports to Arab states despite logistical problems Business 12:09
Israel's defense exports up 15% in 2020 Israel 12:09
Azerbaijan's ombudsperson takes part in trial of Armenians detained in Azerbaijan Society 12:06
Georgia reports 954 coronavirus cases for June 2 Georgia 11:51
PACE co-rapporteurs visit Georgia Georgia 11:49
US constantly supports reforms aimed at dev't of Azerbaijan - USAID mission director (PHOTO) Society 11:46
COVID-19 negatively affects trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan Uzbekistan 11:36
Armenian people will have to choose the lesser of two evils - analyst Politics 11:34
Trial of Armenian war criminals, who tortured Azerbaijani prisoners held in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:32
Uzbekistan, Belarus sign memorandum of cooperation in e-government sphere ICT 11:31
Azerbaijan, Belarus agree to expand range of agricultural products supply Business 11:26
Uzbekneftegaz to increase liquefied natural gas output at Shurtan oil & gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 11:24
Opportunities of PayPal in Azerbaijan to be expanded - Azexport portal head Business 11:24
Russia registers drug that prevents complications from COVID-19 Russia 11:24
Georgia plans to install additional electric chargers for electric vehicles Business 11:14
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:13
Kazakhstan sees growth in air passenger traffic Transport 11:09
Covid-19 vaccines: BRICS supports India, South Africa’s proposal to waive patents Other News 11:07
No change in S-400 contract with India, will continue as per agreement: Russia Other News 11:07
Shah Deniz 3 prospects in Rystad Energy’s view Oil&Gas 11:06
10 million jabs a day by July-Aug: Centre Other News 11:02
India to get normal rainfall, 101% of seasonal average this year: IMD Other News 11:02
BRICS foreign ministers hold virtual meeting; discuss Covid-19 challenge Other News 11:01
Centre may pave way for Pfizer, Moderna vaccine rollout in India, remove legal hurdles Other News 10:57
Covid-19: India reports fewest daily new cases in 50 days; deaths below 3,000 Other News 10:56
France to send oxygen equipment, ventilators, other medical supplies to India Other News 10:53
Azerbaijan won't demand PCR tests on COVID-19 from passengers on domestic flights Society 10:51
PM Trudeau calls upon Canadians to support India facing health crisis Other News 10:51
Iran aims to reach self-sufficiency in cotton industry Business 10:49
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund discloses investment distribution in Q1 2021 Oil&Gas 10:47
Turkmenistan names volume of tomato exports from Lebap region Business 10:46
IsDB Institute Announces Winners of Smart Economy Grants Program Finance 10:44
Uzbekistan Airways to increase number of regular flights to UAE Transport 10:38
Uzbekistan to build international trade center on border with Afghanistan Construction 10:28
Innovative economy building in Azerbaijan directly linked to education system - minister Business 10:28
India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths Other News 10:27
German aviation authorities deny permission for two flights by Russia’s S7 Airlines Europe 10:25
Iran's second largest ship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman Politics 10:18
BSTDB partnership with SOCAR AQS helped company to expand business Oil&Gas 10:13
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 2 Finance 10:09
The first in the republic: ‘Baku Higher Oil School has no rivals’ Economy 10:02
Uzbek-Chinese JV to buy spares for chromatograph via tender Tenders 10:01
SOCAR explains reasons of Premium, Super gasoline price rise in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:59
Turkey's car export value to France soar in 4M2021 Turkey 09:56
EU in process of planning co-op with Turkmenistan for 2021-2027 (INTERVIEW) Business 09:48
Number of registered Georgian companies in Turkey reduces for 4M2021 Turkey 09:46
Iranian currency rates for June 2 Finance 09:45
All news