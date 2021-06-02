One of Armenian detainees personally tortured me - former Azerbaijani captive (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version published on 13:24

While I was in Armenian captivity, terrorist Ludwig Mkrtchyan personally tortured me, traces of torture are still visible, said Garib Rovshanoglu, a recognized victim in the criminal case of Armenian terrorists Ludwig Mkrtchyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, Trend reports.

"Traces of those tortures are still visible. I had a fractured sternum, there were also marks on my head. I was tortured a lot. Therefore, I am here. Ludwig Mkrtychyan recognized me as soon as he saw me. He worked there as a translator from the Azerbaijani language, and also tortured us," said Rovshanoglu.

"Today he says in the court that he does not speak Azerbaijani, but when I was in captivity, he spoke to us in Azerbaijani," said Rovshanoglu.

