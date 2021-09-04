Azerbaijan confirms 3,305 more COVID-19 cases, 3,423 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 3,305 new COVID-19 cases, 3,423 patients have recovered and 38 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 439,562 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 380,710 of them have recovered, and 5,800 people have died. Currently, 53,052 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 18,172 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,535,906 tests have been conducted so far.
