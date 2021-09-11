Kyiv intends to develop using experience of Baku - mayor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.11

Trend:

Baku is one of the best cities in the world for its rapid development, and Ukraine intends to use the city’s experience in the development of Kyiv, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, said at the Kyiv Investment Forum, Trend reports on Sept.11 citing the Baku Executive Power.

The forum was also attended by a delegation led by the executive power’s chief Eldar Azizov.

Speaking at the forum, Azizov noted that the Azerbaijani capital continues to develop as an economic and cultural center of the region.

Despite the difficulties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, large infrastructure projects are being implemented in Baku, new schools and kindergartens are being overhauled and built, roads are being built and reconstructed, he said.

The forum participants were also informed about the acts of vandalism committed by Armenia in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories, about the destroyed cities and villages, and cultural monuments.