Azerbaijan is in need of specialists in digital transformation - minister (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is in need of specialists in digital transformation, said Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, speaking at an international conference held on Sept.24 at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Babayev, the country’s labor market is facing certain problems.

"One of them is a small share of those working in their specialty. There are also objective reasons for this. Among them, there is the fact that non-formal education and distance learning in the workplace haven’t been fully recognized in our country yet. In general, the number of the employed population has few specialized workforces," he noted.

The minister reminded that within the framework of the self-employment program in the regions of the country, various employment programs have been announced in the fields of animal husbandry, gardening, production, service, and others.

"There is a very serious need for new knowledge here," he added.