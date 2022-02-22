Azerbaijani gymnasts grab gold at Int’l Tournament Gracia Fair Cup in Budapest (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
Azerbaijani gymnasts won gold medals at the International Tournament Gracia Fair Cup in Budapest, Hungary, Trend reports.
Gymnast Govkhar Ibrahimova, who performed in the individual program among juniors, ranked first in the all-around competitions.
Member of the Azerbaijani national team Ilona Zeynalova also won a gold medal in the individual program among seniors.
