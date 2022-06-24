Persons illegally transporting foreigners to Azerbaijan detained (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The State Security Service jointly with the State Border Service (SBS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducted an investigation into the illegal crossing of the state border by foreign citizens, Trend reports referring to the State Security Service.

The investigation established that Azerbaijani citizens Rasif Aghayev (born in 1991) and Anvar Isayev (born in 1970) in collaboration with Iran's citizens organized illegal passage of foreign citizens from Iran to Azerbaijanç bypassing the guarded state border.

Following the operational activities, both Azerbaijani citizens and foreign citizens were brought to criminal liability under Article 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The criminal investigation is currently underway.