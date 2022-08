KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani athletes defeated the Uganda team with a score of 3-0 in the second round of the doubles table tennis at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team will face Turkish athletes in today's last match.

Moreover, Azerbaijani athletes are competing in clay shooting, athletics, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball, handball, para-swimming, para-archery, table tennis, and gymnastics.