Azerbaijan appoints new Minister for Emergency Situations of Nakhchivan

Society Materials 17 January 2023 16:08 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan appoints new Minister for Emergency Situations of Nakhchivan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Colonel Shahin Mirzayev has been appointed as the new Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports citing Nuhcixan News Agency.

According to the relevant decree, Lieutenant-General Shami Abdullayev was relieved of the post of Minister for Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The new minister was introduced to the collective by the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli, and Minister for Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov.

