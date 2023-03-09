Athlete from Uzbekistan talks first time participating at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku became my first competition this season, a participant at the World Cup, a gymnast from Uzbekistan Lobar Amrillayeva told Trend.

"This is my first World Cup, and it takes place in such a beautiful hall as the National Gymnastics Arena. I am happy with my performance on the first day, although there were some shortcomings. Now I need to prepare for the second day of the competition," said the gymnast from Uzbekistan.

According to Lobar Amrillayeva, the national team of Uzbekistan arrived in Baku two days prior to the competition and immediately started training.

"This time was enough to prepare on the spot, and test the apparatuses. I'd like to say that all the apparatuses are very comfortable in the gymnastics arena in Baku; it's nice to work on them," the athlete from Uzbekistan said.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries around the world will take part in the competition, which is a record number of participating countries in the history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in Azerbaijan.

In the first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku, qualifying stages will be held, and in the remaining days, finals, will determine the winners in exercises on individual equipment. Following the results of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competitions by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's artistic gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova, and Nazanin Teymurova (women's artistic gymnastics).