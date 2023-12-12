Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Reconstruction work at Khankendi city stadium in Azerbaijan in full swing

Society Materials 12 December 2023 10:54 (UTC +04:00)
Reconstruction work at Khankendi city stadium in Azerbaijan in full swing

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Repair and reconstruction work at the city stadium in Azerbaijani city of Khankendi in Karabakh, is in full swing, Trend reports.

The new seats have already been set up at the stadium.

In addition, the premises inside the stadium have also been renovated by modern standards.

The game between Karabakh FK and MOIK (Sports Club of Army) in the Azerbaijan Cup will be held at this stadium. The game is scheduled for December 21.

