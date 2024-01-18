Azerbaijan, Türkiye negotiate defense industry sphere co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev met with a delegation headed by Deputy Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Jalal Sami Tufekci who is on a business visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The ministry informed that Mustafayev expressed satisfaction with the meeting with the delegation of the fraternal country in Azerbaijan and expressed confidence that this visit would make an important contribution to the further development of ties between the two countries.

Vugar Mustafayev noted the special attention paid by President Ilham Aliyev to the defense industry. The minister talked about the establishment of close cooperation between the two countries in many areas, including the military-technical sphere, as well as the prospects for further development of the relations.

The sides noted that cooperation between the defense industry enterprises of Türkiye and the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan will be further developing.

Tufekci, in turn, congratulated Mustafayev on his appointment as Minister of Defense Industry and wished him success in his activity. The deputy minister noted that Türkiye as a brotherly country will provide the necessary support for further development of Azerbaijan's defense industry.

Afterward, the parties exchanged views on other issues of common interest.